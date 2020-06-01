Sayonara Wild Hearts wins big at the Nordic Game Awards

The Nordic Game Awards was held last week, and it proved to be a strong showing for mobile.

Simogo had a successful night as it bagged both the Best Art and the Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen accolades for Sayonara Wild Hearts. Furthermore, it was nominated for Best Game Audio, Best Game Design and Nordic Game of the Year.

"There is nothing predictable when this audiovisual rollercoaster takes you for a dance across the screen. The minimalistic, yet dizzyingly beautiful visuals set you up in the cart, and the catchy music pushes you forward in a million miles an hour. It's easy to learn, but not hard to love," said the Nordic Game Awards judges.

The Best Fun for Everyone Award went to What the Golf? By Triband which it beat out competition from Baba is You, LEGO Builder's Journey, Minecraft Earth and The Stretchers. Meanwhile, Best Technology was won by Remedy Entertainment for console game Control - Mojang's augmented reality title was the only mobile game nominated for the category.

Other highlights

Best Debut was won by banana-shooter My Friend Pedro. Developer Deadtoast beat Barotrauma, Burning Daylight, Tick Tock: A Tale for Two and Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest to claim the prize. Next, Baba is You claimed victory for Best Game Design. It faced stiff competition from Sayonara Wild Hearts and What The Golf?.

However, Control took home the Game of the Year accolade. Mobile had a strong showing in the category, as Sayonara Wild Hearts and LEGO Builder's Journey were also nominated.

Sayonara Wild Hearts has won praise at multiple events; it received three nominations at the Game Developers Choice Awards and two at the BAFTAs. At the latter it took home the Artistic Achievement accolade.