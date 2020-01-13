News

Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts steals three nominations at the Game Developers Choice Awards

Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts steals three nominations at the Game Developers Choice Awards
By , Editor

Simogo's rhythm-action title Sayonara Wild Hearts has picked up three nominations at the upcoming Game Developers Choice Awards.

Alongside an expected nod in the Best Mobile Game category, Simogo's title also nabbed nominations for Best Audio and Best Visual Art. Triband's What The Golf?, Capybara's Grindstone, thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light, and Timi Studio's Call of Duty: Mobile rounded out the Best Mobile Game nominations.

Honourable mentions went to Die Gute Fabrik's Mutazione, Ustwo's Assemble With Care, Amanita Design's Pilgrim, Habby's Archero, Choice Provision's Card of Darkness, and Dinosaur Polo Club's Mini Motorways.

Mutazione fared better in the Independent Games Festival awards, picking up nominations in the Excellence in Visual Art, Audio and Narrative categories, as well as a nomination in the overall Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Across the board

Ludopium's Vectronom and Nyamyam's Astrologaster were nominated in the Excellence in Audio category, while unreleased ASCII art title Stone Story RPG picked up a nomination in the Visual Art category. Finally, experimental mobile developer Philipp Stollenmeyer picked up a nomination in the Nuovo award for Song of Bloom, which also received an honourable mention in the Grand Prize.

Both ceremonies will be held on March 18th 2020 during the Game Developers Conference 2020. Those not in attendance will be able to watch the ceremony on GDC's Twitch channel.

Sayonara Wild Hearts was also nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards in December 2019, but ultimately lost out to Call of Duty: Mobile. Our staff writer Matthew Forde felt it was one of the best games of last year, giving it a shoutout in his retrospective of 2019.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Sep 18th, 2019

Sayonara Wild Hearts set to sparkle as Apple Arcade launch title

Comment & Opinion Dec 24th, 2019

PocketGamer.biz's Games of the Year 2019

News Mar 27th, 2019

Highkey Games returns to The Big Indie Pitch during GDC week and walks away as champion

News Mar 22nd, 2019

GDC 2019: FoxNext Games picks up Big Indie Pitch winner What The Golf?

as News Mar 18th, 2019

Nintendo streaming Nindies Showcase this Wednesday

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies