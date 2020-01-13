Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts steals three nominations at the Game Developers Choice Awards

Simogo's rhythm-action title Sayonara Wild Hearts has picked up three nominations at the upcoming Game Developers Choice Awards.

Alongside an expected nod in the Best Mobile Game category, Simogo's title also nabbed nominations for Best Audio and Best Visual Art. Triband's What The Golf?, Capybara's Grindstone, thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light, and Timi Studio's Call of Duty: Mobile rounded out the Best Mobile Game nominations.

Honourable mentions went to Die Gute Fabrik's Mutazione, Ustwo's Assemble With Care, Amanita Design's Pilgrim, Habby's Archero, Choice Provision's Card of Darkness, and Dinosaur Polo Club's Mini Motorways.

Mutazione fared better in the Independent Games Festival awards, picking up nominations in the Excellence in Visual Art, Audio and Narrative categories, as well as a nomination in the overall Seumas McNally Grand Prize.

Across the board

Ludopium's Vectronom and Nyamyam's Astrologaster were nominated in the Excellence in Audio category, while unreleased ASCII art title Stone Story RPG picked up a nomination in the Visual Art category. Finally, experimental mobile developer Philipp Stollenmeyer picked up a nomination in the Nuovo award for Song of Bloom, which also received an honourable mention in the Grand Prize.

Both ceremonies will be held on March 18th 2020 during the Game Developers Conference 2020. Those not in attendance will be able to watch the ceremony on GDC's Twitch channel.

Sayonara Wild Hearts was also nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards in December 2019, but ultimately lost out to Call of Duty: Mobile. Our staff writer Matthew Forde felt it was one of the best games of last year, giving it a shoutout in his retrospective of 2019.