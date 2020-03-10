News

Indie developer Simogo signs publishing deal with Annapurna Interactive

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 10th, 2020 other Annapurna Interactive
Simogo 		Not disclosed
Indie developer Simogo signs publishing deal with Annapurna Interactive
By , Staff Writer

Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo has signed a publishing deal with Annapurna Interactive.

As announced on the developer's website, future projects by the Swedish team will be published by the American publisher – the companies previously worked together on Sayonara Wild Hearts.

"It means that future Simogo projects will be published by Annapurna Interactive, and it means that we can do things that aren't possible for us to make by ourselves," said Simogo.

"It also means that we can work even more regularly with the composers and artists we already love to work with. It could, to sum it up, mean a lot of new fun and unexpected stuff for us, and you, in the future. It's going to be wild and wonderful, and we hope you'll be here to take the journey with us."

Feel the rhythm

Simogo's popular title Sayonara Wild Hearts has been a hit on the awards circuit, including picking up two BAFTA 2020 nominations. At the DICE Awards 2020, the music-based action title took home the Portable Game of the Year award.

The game also picked up three nominations at the Game Developers Choice Awards – Best Mobile Game, Best Audio and Best Visual Art. Sayonara Wild Hearts was also nominated for Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 3rd, 2020

Sayonara Wild Hearts nabs two BAFTA 2020 nominations

News Sep 18th, 2019

Sayonara Wild Hearts set to sparkle as Apple Arcade launch title

News Feb 14th, 2020

Untitled Goose Game snatches Game of the Year at DICE Awards 2020

News Jan 13th, 2020

What the Golf? and Sayonara Wild Hearts score multiple nominations at DICE Awards 2020

News Jan 13th, 2020

Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts steals three nominations at the Game Developers Choice Awards

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies