Annapurna Interactive hires Capybara Games co-founder Nathan Vella
By , Staff Writer

Annapurna Interactive has hired indie games specialist Nathan Vella as part of its executive leadership team.

Vella has been in the industry for over 15 years. Before Annapurna Interactive, he served as president and co-founder of Capybara Games – known for Grindstone, Super Time Force and Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery EP.

Furthermore, as a founding partner of the Indie Fund, Vella has invested in more than 40 indie titles.

"Annapurna Interactive quickly proved they were one of the top publishers, and I doubt I could find another with a better combination of skill and love for games," said Vella.

"I'm really excited to leverage my experience to help these awesome creators make the best games they can."

Great addition

"We are excited to welcome Nathan Vella to the team. His vast experience and passion for independent games will help all of our amazing development partners," said Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary.

"We can’t wait for what’s next - anything is possible."

In March, the publisher signed a publishing agreement with Simogo, the developer behind 2019 Game of the Year nominee Sayonara Wild Hearts.


