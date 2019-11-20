News

Call of Duty, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Grindstone lead The Game Awards 2019 mobile nominations

By , Staff Writer

The Game Awards 2019 nominations have been revealed with Call of Duty: Mobile, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Grindstone and more leading the way for mobile.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2019 will take place on December 12th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the biggest achievements in games.

The full list of nominations for Best Mobile Game 2019 are:

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • What the Golf?
  • Grindstone
  • Sky: Children of Light

Epic Games’ battle royale giant Fortnite is up for three awards: Best Ongoing Game, Best Community Support and Best Esports Game.

The Fortnite World cup is also nominated for the Best Esports Event and professional Fortnite player Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf will contend Best Esports Player too.

Fans can view the complete list of nominations as well as vote for their favourite games via The Game Awards website.

Smash and grab

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be fighting it out for Game of the Year and Best Fighting Game after launching in December 2018 and just missing last year’s cutoff.

Smash will also duke it out for Best Family Game, alongside other Nintendo releases such as Luigi’s Mansion 3, Ring Fit Adventure, Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Melbourne-based indie developer Mountains took home Best Mobile Game of the Year in 2018 for the studio's interactive story title Florence.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

