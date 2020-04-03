Call of Duty: Mobile and Sayonara Wild Hearts win big at BAFTA Game Awards 2020

The British Academy Games Awards 2020 (BAFTA) has taken place with Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile taking home the prize for EE Mobile Game of the Year.
The event was hosted digitally by comedian Dara Ó Briain due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with the Irishman making light of the fact that he was recording the footage from his spare room and had no idea who the actual winners were.
All attendees accepted their awards via an online video with many taking advantage of the unusual situation, such as adding effects or using items from around their household to accept the BAFTA.
Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo dazzled its way to the Artistic Achievement award, while Untitled Goose Game continued its winning streak by claiming the prize for Family game of the year.
Luigi no longer second
Nintendo's only win of the night came from the ghost hoovering action-adventure Luigi's Mansion, however the Japanese developer had less major releases than normal in 2019.
Industry icon Hideo Kojima was presented with a special BAFTA Fellowship award for his contributions to games with a career spanning more than 30 years.
You can see the full list of winners below.
Animation
Luigi's Mansion 3
Artistic Achievement
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Audio Achievement
Ape Out
Best Game
Outer Wilds
British Game
Observation
Debut Game
Disco Elysium
Evolving Game
Path of Exile
Family
Untitled Goose Game
Game Beyond Entertainment
Kind Words
Game Design
Outer Wilds
Multiplayer
Apex Legends
Music
Disco Elysium
Narrative
Disco Elysium
Original Property
Outer Wilds
Performer in a Leading Role
Gonzalo Martin (Life is Strange 2)
Performer in a Supporter Role
Martti Suosalo (Control)
Technical Achievement
Death Stranding
EE Mobile Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Mobile
This wasn't the first event where Call of Duty: Mobile claimed victory after the shooter took the home Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2019.
