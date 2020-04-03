Call of Duty: Mobile and Sayonara Wild Hearts win big at BAFTA Game Awards 2020

The British Academy Games Awards 2020 (BAFTA) has taken place with Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile taking home the prize for EE Mobile Game of the Year.

The event was hosted digitally by comedian Dara Ó Briain due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with the Irishman making light of the fact that he was recording the footage from his spare room and had no idea who the actual winners were.

All attendees accepted their awards via an online video with many taking advantage of the unusual situation, such as adding effects or using items from around their household to accept the BAFTA.

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo dazzled its way to the Artistic Achievement award, while Untitled Goose Game continued its winning streak by claiming the prize for Family game of the year.

Luigi no longer second

Nintendo's only win of the night came from the ghost hoovering action-adventure Luigi's Mansion, however the Japanese developer had less major releases than normal in 2019.

Industry icon Hideo Kojima was presented with a special BAFTA Fellowship award for his contributions to games with a career spanning more than 30 years.

You can see the full list of winners below.

Animation

Luigi's Mansion 3

Artistic Achievement

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Best Game

Outer Wilds

British Game

Observation

Debut Game

Disco Elysium

Evolving Game

Path of Exile

Family

Untitled Goose Game

Game Beyond Entertainment

Kind Words

Game Design

Outer Wilds

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Music

Disco Elysium

Narrative

Disco Elysium

Original Property

Outer Wilds

Performer in a Leading Role

Gonzalo Martin (Life is Strange 2)

Performer in a Supporter Role

Martti Suosalo (Control)

Technical Achievement

Death Stranding

EE Mobile Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

This wasn't the first event where Call of Duty: Mobile claimed victory after the shooter took the home Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2019.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.