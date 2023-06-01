News

BAFTA Game Awards 2024 applications open early

Entries submitted late will be charged a fee to compete

BAFTA Game Awards 2024 applications open early
By , Staff Writer

This year’s BAFTA Game Awards took place in March with Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok and others claiming victory, mobile games included.

In fact, Best Game in the 2023 awards was won by Vampire Survivors, a game available on both PC and mobile. Best Narrative, meanwhile, was won by Immortality, a game available on Android and iOS through Netflix Games.

Changes afoot

Now, just over two months later, submissions have today opened for the 2024 awards. This is significantly earlier than usual, and the announcement also comes with details on entry processes for developers and publishers, information on how Best Game and British Game are judged, and a reveal that the longlist will be made public before the shortlist’s announcement.

BAFTA is encouraging entries to be submitted for consideration during their release month, filling out details within 30 days of release; in fact, a fee must be paid to enter games later than this. This is to give voting members "more time with games", enabling them to play more varied titles than they otherwise would, giving indie devs a fair shot against the global publishers.

This time around, the decision on Best Game and British Game will be determined by a member vote rather than a jury, in order to reflect a recent increase in voting members. In fact, the number of voting memberships has grown to more than 1,000, a big jump made over the last couple of years.

The Original Property category is also changing, though in name only. While eligibility for the category remains the same, it is now known as New Intellectual Property.

The longlist announcement is expected to come this December as a chance for BAFTA to celebrate even more games from a range of genres.

The Mobile Game Awards recently highlighted 2023’s mobile standouts from Candy Crush to Marvel Snap.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Sep 9th, 2022

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 open for entries

News Mar 26th, 2021

Hades wins big at the BAFTAs

News Mar 3rd, 2020

Sayonara Wild Hearts nabs two BAFTA 2020 nominations

News Mar 2nd, 2020

BAFTA reveals nominees for EE Mobile Game of the Year Award 2020

News Jul 11th, 2018

BAFTA reveals this year’s winners of the Young Game Designers competition