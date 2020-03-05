Epic cancels Unreal Fest Europe 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Epic Games has cancelled its annual Unreal Fest Europe event due to the coronavirus.

In an announcement on its website, the Fortnite maker confirmed the Prague event would no longer go ahead. However, the firm is working with event speakers to bring their sessions to other conferences throughout the year.

Epic is already looking ahead to Unreal Fest Europe 2021 - details for next year's event will be given further down the line.

Epidemic

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc upon the games industry. A range of events has been affected, if not cancelled.

Earlier this week, both Games First London 2020 and Google I/O was cancelled due to concerns about the outbreak. Last month, it was confirmed that GDC would be postponed thanks to health concerns. Many significant companies dropped out of the event before it was pushed back - one of which was Epic Games.

Despite the city of Los Angeles being declared a state of emergency, E3 will continue to take place in June. A second San Francisco based event - Game Connection America 2020 - is still set to take place later this month.