News

Epic Games acquires Megascans outfit Quixel

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 12th, 2019 acquisition Epic Games Not disclosed
Epic Games acquires Megascans outfit Quixel
By , Staff Writer

Fortnite developer Epic Games has acquired graphic artist toolset and service provider Quixel.

The deal will give all Unreal Engine developers free access to Quixel Megascans, a library of over 10,000 2D and 3D photogrammetry assets.

On top of the Megascans, Epic has also launched 10 high-resolution packs via Quixel for free use on the Unreal Engine Marketplace, as well as the ability to use the company’s core toolsets: Bridge and Mixer.

No details regarding the purchase price have been disclosed at the time of writing.

“Photorealistic 3D”

"Building photorealistic 3D content is an expensive endeavour in game development and film production,” said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

By coming together with Quixel to make Megascans free for all use in Unreal Engine, this level of artistry is now available to everyone from triple-A studios to indies."

We recently spoke to Technical artist Arran Langmead on being offered a role at Epic Games on the spot.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jun 13th, 2019

Epic Games acquires social network Houseparty

News May 1st, 2019

Epic acquires Rocket League developer Psyonix

News Apr 26th, 2019

Magic Leap providing 500 devices as part of Epic MegaGrants initiative

News Apr 3rd, 2019

Epic Games unveils simultaneous multi-user editing for Unreal Engine 4.22

News Feb 25th, 2019

Microsoft unveils $3,500 HoloLens 2 headset

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies