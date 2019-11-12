Epic Games acquires Megascans outfit Quixel

Fortnite developer Epic Games has acquired graphic artist toolset and service provider Quixel.

The deal will give all Unreal Engine developers free access to Quixel Megascans, a library of over 10,000 2D and 3D photogrammetry assets.

On top of the Megascans, Epic has also launched 10 high-resolution packs via Quixel for free use on the Unreal Engine Marketplace, as well as the ability to use the company’s core toolsets: Bridge and Mixer.

No details regarding the purchase price have been disclosed at the time of writing.

“Photorealistic 3D”

"Building photorealistic 3D content is an expensive endeavour in game development and film production,” said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

By coming together with Quixel to make Megascans free for all use in Unreal Engine, this level of artistry is now available to everyone from triple-A studios to indies."

We recently spoke to Technical artist Arran Langmead on being offered a role at Epic Games on the spot.