Aquiris to become Epic Games Brasil

Aquiris, developers of Wonderbox, have announced that they have been acquired by Epic Games and will now be known as Epic Games Brasil.

The studio, headquartered in Brazil, last year reached a publishing deal with Epic for their game Horizon Chase. It appear that the agreement had the two so well acquainted that now Aquiris will officially be joining the Epic Games family as their newest, and currently only, Epic studio in Latin America.

Partner business director at Aquiris, Sandro Manfredini commented that this "validates our amazing journey of 16 years as an independent studio."

CEO of Aquiris - and now studio director of Epic Games Brasil - Mauricio Longoni commented on the acquisition “Joining Epic Games builds on our successes in creating memorable games including Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2 and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, which we will continue to operate. We are delighted to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine on game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite.

"Aquiris has been on the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America and becoming part of Epic Games will spotlight our region’s developers for the entire industry," he said.

An Epic deal

As we noted in our previous coverage Aquiris' initial publishing agreement with the company demonstrated the growth and development of Brazil and the wider LatAm market at the time. It seems that this is now further justified with the decision to bring Aquiris into their wider collective. It will also see Epic Games Brasil forming a major presence for Epic in the LatAm market.

This was confirmed by executive vice president of game development at Epic, Alain Tascan “We’ve seen firsthand the impressive talents of the Aquiris team in creating innovative games that draw global appeal, and we are excited to welcome them to Epic Games.

"With the creation of Epic Games Brasil, we look forward to tapping into the immense talent the region has to offer and establishing our presence in Latin America.”

At the moment it seems that Epic Games Brasil will mainly be working on Epic's flagship franchise "to create groundbreaking content and social experiences within Fortnite."