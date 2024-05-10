Tekore Studio emerges from the shadows to win the Very Big Indie Pitch at the Dubai GameExpo Summit

Recently Pocket Gamer Connects celebrated its tenth anniversary as part of the annual flagship event Pocket Gamer Connects London. However, we're not stopping there, as next up we returned to Dubai for The Very Big Indie Pitch at The GameExpo Summit 2024 powered by PG Connects.

The Big Indie Pitch is our indie-focused competition where even more developers can pitch an ever-increasing range of brand-new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers from across the globe.

Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

As always, the competition was extremely tough. However, eventually, the judges were able to settle on a top three and ultimately one worthy winner.

All in all, one thing is for sure: all of our finalists, which you can learn more about below, are more than worthy of highlighting.

1st Place - KORE by Tekore Studio (PC, Xbox)



Set in a desolate empty world on the brink of its very existence, KORE is a game in which players step into the shoes of Kore, a creature that not only exists within the shadows of this dying world but can even manipulate and move within the shadows. As Kore players must solve these shadow puzzles through manipulation and skill in order to interact with the life that lingers in shadows, and maybe in turn begin a new life cycle. Throughout the gameplay, KORE features a unique shadow manipulation mechanic and takes inspiration from Māori mythology in its art and storytelling.

2nd Place - Bloom - A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs (iOS, Android, Switch)



Featuring a cute puppy with an unusual love for berries, Bloom is a casual puzzle game that brings a fresh twist to chain reactions. This multi-award-winning game combines brain-teasing challenges with a cast of quirky characters, creating a playfully nonsensical narrative. At its core, Bloom offers a unique Community Hub where players can create personal puzzles using a simple drag-and-drop level editor, before sharing these creations with friends. Of course, this also means having the ability to explore an endless array of new levels designed by other players, making for an ever-evolving gaming experience.

3rd Place - Times of Survival by Can Games Studio (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)



Imagine a survival show, but with a ruthless, cooperative twist where every decision could mean life or death. In Times of Survival, players must collaborate with up to 7 of their friends to reclaim zombie-infested territory and create their own story of survival in a world on the brink of collapse. What's more, the game has been built with shorter play sessions in mind, with the core gameplay being session-based for those who want an immersive, but high-stakes experience.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.