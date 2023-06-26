Smash Head Studio's roguelite action platformer wins the first ever Dubai Big Indie Pitch

Recently Pocket Gamer Connects packed its bags and headed back to Dubai forThe GameExpo Summit 2023 powered by PG Connects. This of course meant the first ever Big Indie Pitch in Dubai too. The Big Indie Pitch is our indie-focused competition where even more developers can pitch an ever-increasing range of brand-new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers from across the globe.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

Surendran from Smash Head Studios, Muna Al Falasi from the Dubai Department of Economy and Trade, and Pocket Gamer's very own Dave Bradley

As always, the competition – with 14 games pitched – was extremely tough. However, eventually, the judges were able to settle on a top three and ultimately one worthy winner.

All in all, one thing is for sure: all of our finalists, which you can learn more about below, are more than worthy of highlighting.

1st Place - Gravity Shooter by Smash Head Studio (for iOS & Android)

Gravity Shooter is a free-to-play roguelite action shooter game for iOS and Android, where your movement is controlled by your gun. As such players will have to multitask movement with effectively destroying their enemies. Throughout the game, you'll make your way through the mysterious worlds filled with terror and furious monsters, whilst stacking up a combination of unique abilities as you fight for your life.

2nd Place - Koroneko by Nomadroid (for Switch & PC)



Koroneko is a wholesome, 3D puzzle game developed with a Kawaii style. Within the game, you'll step into the shoes of Koro, a kitty cat trapped inside a jelly jar by the evil witch Strawberry. Given your predicament, there's only one option left for Koro, roll the jar to save the trapped kitty and her siblings. Finally, the game is designed from top to bottom to be a fully relaxing experience, and as such features no timer, no step counter and no pressure.

3rd Place - AVO by Game Cooks (for VR Platforms)

AVO is a VR escape room-inspired title, one that takes place within deep space. Set in the year 2138, a pioneering spaceship faces a sudden deadly meteor storm during a scientific mission. Amidst the chaos, Alex, a passenger left behind due to a pod malfunction, awakens three days after crew evacuation, unaware he is the last remaining person on a spaceship headed for destruction.

Assisted by AVO, an AI system, he courageously navigates the vessel's intricate rooms, battling dwindling oxygen and evading danger. Determined to escape, Alex embarks on an extraordinary quest, seeking freedom from the doomed spaceship and a chance at another day.

