Morocco readies first edition of Gaming Expo 2024

The event is focused on developing the Moroccan gaming industry as a global hub

By , Staff Writer

Morocco has is readying for the country's first Gaming Expo as it shapes up to expand its gaming hub.

The event will take place on Friday, May 24th to Sunday, May 26th 2024 at Sofitel Jardin des Roses in Rabat Gaming City. The event will focus on promoting the country's games industry, local development, foster connections, encourage entrepreneurship, and highlight gaming as a source of employment for the region's youth.

Building the Moroccan ecosystem

The Morocco Gaming Expo 2024 will feature an exhibition space showcasing the Moroccan gaming ecosystem, including Rabat Gaming City, startups, incubators, training operators and infrastructure suppliers.

Stands are offered at no cost pending application approval through the website. The event will also host a conference and training sessions led by national and international games indsutry experts.

This conference panel will explore industry trends including trends in wider entertainment and games, music's role in games, esports in MENA, fostering indie growth, education initiatives, XR/VR exploration, and the impact of AI on the sector.

You can find more details on the official website.


Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

