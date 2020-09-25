Epic acquires kid-safe platform SuperAwesome

Dylan blogs at www.founderware.co and can be found on Twitter as @MrDylanCollins.

As founder and CEO of DemonWare in 2003, he led the company to become the leading online games technology firm in the global console games market. In 2007, DemonWare was acquired by Activision Blizzard (NYSE: ATVI), the world’s biggest video games publisher and is now the multiplayer backbone of the billion-dollar Call of Duty franchise.

Previously Collins founded Jolt Online Gaming which became one of the pioneering social games publishers in Europe. Jolt was acquired by GameStop (NYSE: GME), the largest video games retailer in the world in 2009 to spearhead their digital media strategy.

He is currently CEO of SuperAwesome, the #1 kids discovery platform in the UK, reaching over 8M kids every month across online, mobile and physical channels. An active investor and advisor across both kids media and technology companies, he is Chairman of top-rated UK marketing technology agency, Potato and sits on the board of Brown Bag Films, Europe’s leading kids animation studio.

Epic Games has acquired child technology specialist SuperAwesome.

The kid tech firm provides developers with tools that enable them to create new experiences for children in a safe manner.

SuperAwesome's Kids Web Services platform is a parental consent management toolkit. Thus it allows developers to create child-centric projects safely.

It's expected the tech will be integrated within Unreal Engine.

"The internet was never designed for kids so we started SuperAwesome to make it as easy as possible to enable safe, privacy-driven digital experiences for children everywhere," said SuperAwesome CEO and co-founder Dylan Collins.

"Partnering with Epic Games gives us the opportunity to deliver that promise on a scale which simply wouldn't have been possible on our own.

"We're proud and excited to be working together to make the internet safer for kids."

Back in 2019, the kids-safe firm raised $13 million to create an ads-based video-on-demand service aimed at younger viewers.

Safety first

Currently, over 300 brands use the services provided by the tech company, including LEGO, Hasbro and NBC Universal.

All-in-all, SuperAwesome's products help to protect over 500 million children on a monthly basis, across a variety of games and media.

Together, Epic Games and SuperAwesome will work to develop a variety of kid-friendly services.

"More kids interact online than ever before and now is the time to double down on their safety," said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

"SuperAwesome is the company developers want to work with to make better online content for kids.

"We share the belief that digital experiences are better when you go the extra mile to respect privacy, and we're thrilled to invest in this future alongside the talented SuperAwesome team."