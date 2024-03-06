Apple just revoked Epic's iOS developer account. Again

In a surprise twist following Apple's expected drop of the new 'open' Euro-only build of iOS17.4, it appears that Apple have reneged on their previous granting of permissions to Epic to step back onto the platform.

In a blog post published today, Epic have shared communications with Apple, in which the company calls Epic “verifiably untrustworthy” as part of outlining their disbelief that Epic will agree with Apple's new (and rather convoluted) route to getting app stores onto the newly cracked-open Euro remix of iOS.

It's an amazing reversal of fortune after the Fortnite maker publically celebrated the return of their Developer Licence and return to iOS and made promise of an Epic App Store on the platform (and the return of Fortnite) "later this year".

“Please be advised that Apple has, effective immediately, terminated the Developer Program membership of Epic Games Sweden AB,” the letter — which is dated March 2nd — states. It cites Apple’s “contractual right” to terminate its Developer Program License Agreement with the company at “Apple’s sole discretion.”

Apple has terminated our developer account and now we cannot develop the Epic Games Store for iOS.



This is a serious violation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act. We will continue to fight to get back on iOS!https://t.co/BmqFxG26ul — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 6, 2024

The main thrust of this new fallout appears to have arisen from personal communications between Apple's Phil Schiller and Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney during which Schiller repeatedly asked for Sweeney's "written assurance" that he would comply with Apple's new EU-forced (and reluctantly granted) hurdles and permissions process and that Epic "honour its commitments"

“In plain, unqualified terms, please tell us why we should trust Epic this time,” asks Schiller.

Despite Sweeney offering that “Epic and its subsidiaries are acting in good faith and will comply with all terms of current and future agreements with Apple, and we’ll be glad to provide Apple with any specific further assurances on the topic that you’d like,” it appears that Apple went ahead and deleted Epic's (Sweden based) developer account, effectively once more blocking them from access to iOS.

And, notoriously not one to roll over, it appears that this was the last straw for Sweeney. Rather than address the worries and fall into Apple's new groove he has instead made the spat public and walked away from the new deal while still maintaining a desire to get back on the platform.

"This is a serious violation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act. We will continue to fight to get back on iOS!" they write.

There is, of course, the option of Epic using an app store that DOES successfully make it through Apple's checks in order to bring games - such as Fortnite - to iOS. But that would be a whole nest of vipers…

More news on the fallout and Apple's response coming soon…