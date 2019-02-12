‘Kid-safe’ ads platform SuperAwesome raises $13m to build YouTube rival

CEO

SuperAwesome

Dylan Collinsis one of the most experienced digital media executives in Europe.

He is currently CEO of SuperAwesome, the #1 kids discovery platform in the UK, reaching over 8M kids every month across online, mobile and physical channels. An active investor and advisor across both kids media and technology companies, he is Chairman of top-rated UK marketing technology agency, Potato and sits on the board of Brown Bag Films, Europe’s leading kids animation studio.

Previously Collins founded Jolt Online Gaming which became one of the pioneering social games publishers in Europe. Jolt was acquired by GameStop (NYSE: GME), the largest video games retailer in the world in 2009 to spearhead their digital media strategy.

As founder and CEO of DemonWare in 2003, he led the company to become the leading online games technology firm in the global console games market. In 2007, DemonWare was acquired by Activision Blizzard (NYSE: ATVI), the world’s biggest video games publisher and is now the multiplayer backbone of the billion-dollar Call of Duty franchise.

Dylan blogs at www.founderware.co and can be found on Twitter as @MrDylanCollins.