King offers UK Candy Crush players unlimited lives to distract from coronavirus

Mobile giant King will offer all UK players unlimited lives across a variety of their mobile games including its Candy Crush series.

Announced via Facebook, the firm will give users the chance to access the perk until March 29th at 11pm GMT.

The move has been made in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has been plaguing the industry (and world), with the UK government officially closing all "non-essential" stores and declaring a state of emergency.

Access via pop-up

Players will be able to unlock unlimited lives in the following King games: Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and Pet Rescue Saga.

To unlock the perk, players need to open up the game app each day of the week and claim the unlimited lives through a pop-up.

All Candy Crush games can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play.

Swedish publisher MAG Interactive recently took on former King senior developer Egill Antonsson as the company continues to bolster its teams.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.