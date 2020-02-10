News

Sony and Amazon cancel appearances at Mobile World Congress 2020

Sony and Amazon cancel appearances at Mobile World Congress 2020
By , Staff Writer

Both Sony and Amazon have cancelled their appearance at Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Japanese tech giant claimed it had been monitoring the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Sony will now hold its press conference as a video on February 24th through its Xperia Youtube Channel.

"Sony has been closely monitoring the evolving situation following the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30th, 2020," reads the statement.

"As we place the utmost importance on the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain."

Epidemic

Meanwhile, speaking to TechCrunch, Amazon also cited the coronavirus outbreak for its cancellation of appearing in Barcelona.

"Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain," said the company in a statement.

Several big companies have been affected by the outbreak in China, one of which is Japanese publishing giant Nintendo. Switch production has been confirmed to be affected. A Pokemon Video Games Championship event was cancelled in Hong Kong to limit risk to fans and players alike.

Apple has been forced to delay its plans to increase iPhone production. The company has also limited travel for its employees until the outbreak is under control.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 4th, 2020

Fate/Grand Order sales stalling despite clearing $4 billion in lifetime revenues

News Jan 31st, 2020

Sony's Fate/Grand Order accumulates over $4 billion in lifetime revenue

News Jan 27th, 2020

US and China proposed console tariffs postponed indefinitely

News Jan 14th, 2020

Sony's mobile studio ForwardWorks partners with Kadokawa Games for new smartphone title

News Jan 8th, 2020

Sony's Fate/Grand Order was the most talked about game on Twitter in 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies