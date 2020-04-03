News

Sony sets up $100 million Covid-19 global relief fund

By , Staff Writer

Sony Corporation in Japan has revealed plans for a $100 million relief fund to help support those around the world that have been affected by the coronavirus.

Funds established will go towards the support of medical workers and first responders, children and educators as well as members of the entertainment industry, that have been severely impacted by pandemic.

The first $10 million will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Sony will also work with external partners to explore ways that it can further support activities that will prevent further spread and contribute to the treatment of the virus.

Sony employees will be able to provide their support through a matching gift program that will be offered to its estimated 110,000 employees worldwide.

"Extends its condolences"

"Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted," said Sony Corporation president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

"In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community."

Sony is not the first games company to help with efforts fighting the coronavirus, as Razer donated up to one million surgical masks and Apple donated $7 million to aid coronavirus relief efforts in China.

Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

