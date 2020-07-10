News

Sony invests $250 million in Fortnite creator Epic Games

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 10th, 2020 investment Epic Games
Sony 		$250m
Sony invests $250 million in Fortnite creator Epic Games
By , Staff Writer

Sony has made a strategic investment of $250 million in Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Through its American subsidiary, the Japanese firm has acquired a minority stake in Epic. Moreover, the agreement between the two companies covers more than just Sony's games division.

Earlier this year, rapper Travis Scott performed a concert in Fortnite, who is signed to Epic Records, a Sony Music Entertainment arm. The overwhelming success of the event could have cemented Sony's decision to invest in Epic Games.

"Sony and Epic have both built businesses at the intersection of creativity and technology, and we share a vision of real-time 3D social experiences leading to a convergence of gaming, film, and music. Together we strive to build an even more open and accessible digital ecosystem for all consumers and content creators alike," said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic.

"Explore opportunities"

"Epic's powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations. There's no better example of this than the revolutionary entertainment experience, Fortnite," said Sony Corporation CEO, chairman and president Kenchiro Yoshida.

"Through our investment, we will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games but also across the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape."

Last month, at a valuation of $17 billion, Epic Games was seeking $750 million through a new funding round. On mobile, Fortnite has proven popular as it hit 350 million players in May.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

5 List Oct 1st, 2019

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019

News Nov 20th, 2018

Super.com will support Unreal Engine projects with a new $50 million investment fund

4 List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

News May 30th, 2018

Interactive Gaming Ventures and Epic Games out to invest in indies using Unreal Engine 4

News Jun 16th, 2020

Report: Epic Games is valued at $17 billion in new funding round

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies