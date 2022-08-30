Meta closing Facebook Gaming app before end of year

The Facebook Gaming team announced today that they will be shuttering the app on iOS and Android on October 28th this year.

Facebook Gaming was first launched in 2018, as an attempt for Facebook to compete with Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer, with the rollout of the app in 2020 bringing the dedicated service to mobile devices.

However, while Facebook gaming acquired Mixer in 2020, this closure could indicate an inability to compete with either Twitch or YouTube, each of which have grown specific niches driving their success. While Twitch has proven to be the platform of choice for console and PC games, YouTube has proven to be the streaming platform of choice for content creators streaming mobile titles.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you've done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook,” said a spokesperson for the company.

While the app itself is closing, the service itself will continue as part of Facebook’s web version. It is worth noting, however, that YouTube likewise shuttered the YouTube Gaming app and incorporated its features into the YouTube app itself, so it’s possible that Meta could take a similar step for themselves.

Meta continues to be one of the world’s richest tech companies, reporting $84.9 billion in revenue in 2021. Although they’re shutting down the app, the company appears to remain committed to the games space – and, more importantly for the company itself, the emerging metaverse, where it remains one of the leading names. As such, the closure of one revenue stream doesn’t mean that the company is in trouble.

In June, Meta partnered with other tech and industry giants such as Sony, Microsoft, and Epic Games to form the Metaverse Standards Forum.