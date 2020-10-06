News

Genshin Impact's early popularity explodes to 23 million downloads in first week

Genshin Impact's early popularity explodes to 23 million downloads in first week
By , Staff Writer

Genshin Impact has accumulated over 23 million downloads in its first week of launch, according to App Annie data.

The free-to-play open-world action RPG from MiHoYo rolled out globally on September 28th, and since then has gone on to break the top 10 titles for Q3 2020 (App Store and Google Play combined) in the US, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

As of October 1st, Genshin Impact reached the number one spot for overall downloads across China (iOS only), Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Genshin Impact has crossed over into the top five charts in 74 countries on iOS, including, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, the US and more. The highest-ranking of these were France and Mexico, where it currently stands at second in both charts.

Similarly, the game found success on Google Play, achieving a top-five position in 33 countries.

$100 million budget

Initially, early previews for Genshin Impact compared the game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch, though it now seems to be going on to find its own identity.

App Annie noted that typically mobile titles that launch well in the US fall under the hypercasual genre, naturally because they appeal to a wider market.

This only emphasises the impressive start by Genshin Impact, with the RPG placing higher than both Pokemon GO and Candy Crush Saga for consumer spend worldwide on September 30th.

Developer MiHoYo will undoubtedly be thrilled with Genshin Impact's early stats, yet it will need to continue to recoup the reported $100 million budget that was poured into the game's making and marketing.

Genshin Impact has already been confirmed as the "biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever," with these new numbers showing that the title is not looking to slow down anytime soon.

Flipping the narrative, Call of Duty: Mobile recently surpassed 46 million pre-registrations in China, something that will be interesting to see how the Western IP fares in Asian territory.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Oct 1st, 2020

Update: Genshin Impact racks up 17 million downloads since launch

News Sep 29th, 2020

Among Us surge in popularity sees 655% rise in downloads, tops 120 million installs globally

News Aug 17th, 2020

Consumer spending on mobile reached $50 billion in H1 2020

News Jul 10th, 2020

Mobile games consumer spending hit $19 billion in Q2 2020

News Mar 18th, 2020

China mobile game downloads skyrocketed by 80% in February 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies