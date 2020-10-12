News

Genshin Impact racks up $100 million in under two weeks

By , Staff Writer

MiHoYo's free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has generated $100 million in less than two weeks.

The milestone was revealed by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, via Twitter, as he explained that the top-grossing markets for the Breath of the Wild-inspired title are China, Japan, Korea and the US.

"Without a doubt the most successful launch for an original IP from a Chinese dev," said Ahmad.

Ahmad detailed the reasons for Genshin Impact's immediate success. Firstly, the game is easily accessible, given it is free-to-play and on multiple platforms. Furthermore, the game is immersive, offering a vast open-world for players to explore, then there is the graphics and the gameplay itself.

Made an impact

Since its release on September 28th, miHoYo's open-world RPG has taken the world by storm.

Within four days of launch, Genshin Impact had racked up 17 million downloads. However, that number jumped to 23 million by the end of its first week. It also claimed the No.1 spot in 74 countries on iOS, while it took 33 via Google Play.

Moreover, in its first seven days, the game generated $60 million. Of which the majority, at 42 per cent, came from China.


