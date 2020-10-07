Genshin Impact generates $60 million in its first week

MiHoYo's Breath of the Wild-inspired title Genshin Impact has broken $60 million in revenue during its first week since launch, according to Sensor Tower.

In China alone, the game generated around 42 per cent of its earnings, or rather $25 million. However, from the rest of the world, Genshin Impact has brought in $35 million via player spending, which equates to around 58 per cent of its revenue.

When it comes to earnings from individual countries, China takes the No.1 spot.

However, with 29 per cent of total revenue, or around $17 million, Japan takes second place and is followed by the US in third. The latter is responsible for $8 million in player spending, around 13 per cent of overall earnings.

The majority of Genshin Impact's revenue comes from the App Store with $42 million, or rather around 70 per cent. Meaning, the remaining $17.7 million comes from Android devices, close to 30 per cent.

Proving popular

Not only that, but the game has also claimed the No.2 spot among the top-grossing games, only coming in behind Tencent's Honor of Kings, though it was ahead of Tencent's popular battle royale PUBG Mobile.

However, when it came to the RPG genre specifically, Genshin Impact reigned supreme, beating out competition from Sony's Fate/Grand Order and Mixi's Monster Strike.

In its first week, the free-to-play RPG racked up 23 million downloads. The game made a big enough impact on us to name it as the PocketGamer.biz's Mobile Game of the Week.