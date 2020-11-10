Nexon experiences its best Q3 ever with $754 million in revenue

South-Korean-Japanese games firm Nexon saw its best Q3 revenues ever as it generated ¥79.4 billion ($754 million).

Furthermore, it represented a rise of 52 per cent year-on-year. Moreover, Nexon had an operating income of ¥27.6 billion ($262.4 million), an increase of 13 per cent year-on-year with a strong performance in Korea cited as the driving force.

However, looking at mobile specifically, it accounts for 42 per cent of the company's total revenue, after seeing an increase of 140 per cent year-over-year. Nexon claimed The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon, KartRider Rush+ and V4.

What a quarter

"Despite a delay in the year's biggest launch – Mobile Dungeon&Fighter – Nexon delivered our best Third Quarter ever, with strong growth from multiple franchises as well as extending our powerful franchises to mobile, putting us within the range of our quarterly guidance," said Nexon CEO and president Owen Mahoney.

"This very solid performance demonstrates the durability and diversity of Nexon's core franchises, a foundation on which we are launching new Virtual Worlds on new platforms, and in new markets. Our 2021 pipeline layers big growth opportunities in multiple markets on top of an exceptionally strong core business. I've never been more excited about Nexon's future."

Recently, Nexon nominated former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to join its board of directors.