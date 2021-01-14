Drimia Interactive proves the fun never has to end as Aztec Ride takes the first Big Indie Pitch crown of 2021

It's a new year, and that means new games, new opportunities, and a whole range of exciting undiscovered indie games to look forward to. Even better, we were able to get The 2021 Big Indie Pitch season off to an amazing start by not only seeing 10 of the most exciting indie games coming up for iOS and Android, but also by crowing a unanimous winner. A very rare achievement in the Big Indie Pitch, and something that hasn't been achieved since 2018.

Once again, these 10 developers came from all over the globe in order to showcase their latest works to some of our most established judges and journalists. Within the pitch, not only did we get lots of feedback from the judges, and an equal amount of positivity in the voting, with nearly every game gaining votes. A true testament to the amount of talent. However, as revealed before, there was one winner that picked up the maximum available votes. That winner being Drimia Interactive and their game Aztec Ride.

For those not in the know, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

Of course, Alula, as you already know, was the winner, but if you want to learn more about not only Aztec Ride, but also our runners-up The Digital Big Indie Pitch #5 (Mobile Edition), then simply read on.

1st Place - Aztec Ride by Drimia Interactive

What's more fun than a rollercoaster right? Well tapping into this pure joy, Aztec Ride challenges you with giving your Aztec community the ride of their life. However, whilst the fun can be never-ending, players will have to be careful not to lose their passengers as the ride flows up, down, left, right, and even around in circles.

The main reason behind this warning comes thanks to the game's unique gameplay mechanic in which not only can your passengers fall out as the ride becomes more intense, but players also have the ability to jettison passengers in order to increase the speed of the ride and keep it going before catching them again as they fall back down towards to rollercoaster.

All in all the game has that perfect feeling flow and synergy making it a perfect mobile game. An opinion that the judges agreed on as Aztec Ride joined an exclusive group of unanimous Big Indie Pitch winners.

2nd Place - OctoMaze by Octagon Game Studio

In OctoMaze you take control of an Octopus as it attempts to manoeuvre its way through increasingly more complex labyrinthine maze in order to recover stolen artefacts and prevent a growing group of parasites from taking over the world. This might sound intense, but the game is presented in a welcoming and appealing way that blends cartoon comedy and that classic mobile game Snake.

When it comes to the gameplay though, players can look forward to a challenging puzzler, one in which players must take on challenging enemies that look to both block your path and prevent you from recovering your lost possessions by killing your tentacles. Luckily though, players are able to collect items and objects to help you on your adventure and even use the maze to outwit the enemy.

3rd Place - Speed Builder by ConneD Games

Set in the wake of a global geological disaster, one in which fire, water, storms, the very earth itself, and even Zombies have become a daily threat to the remnants of mankind, you must look to build a vibrant town within this disaster filled planet. Oh, and it's worth mentioning that this town has to be built whilst on the run from all this danger.

You see, Speed Builder is a unique cross between an endless runner and a town builder. As such, players will have to think fast as they not only avoid these dangers but look to additionally build a town that can keep your hungry villagers well fed and supplied but also can also act as a conduit for escaping this never-ending peril. As the developer puts it - Keep on running, keep on building.

