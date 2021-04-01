Supersonic Studios expands to bring hypercasual to China

IronSource's publishing solution arm Supersonic has expanded with a new office in China.

David Wang will head the new team which is tasked with educating developers about the opportunity for hypercasuals games, as well as publishing content.

"I've been working in mobile gaming for many years now and have been in awe of the difference in ironSource's approach to publishing from that of other companies," said Wang

"The local Chinese market has been somewhat deprived of a partner who will educate and guide them on what it takes to create a hypercasual game, which of course affects their ability to enjoy the huge successes we've seen globally with this genre in the mobile gaming market.

"Together with the expertise of the team, I plan to bridge that gap."

Get hyped

On top of aiding developers in improving their titles, ironSource will offer additional bonuses to those that submit their title by December 31st 2021.

Should the game achieve a CPI of $0.15 on iOS or $0.10 on Android, the developer will be awarded $15,000.

Alternatively, a $5,000 reward will be given for a CPI of $0.25 or $0.20 on iOS and Android, respectively.

If developers hit a CPI of $0.35 on iOS and $0.25 on Android, they will earn $3,000.

"Since launching our publishing solution just over a year ago, we've published 22 hyper-casual games, of which 15 have hit the top 10 in the US," said Supersonic GM Nadav Ashkenazy.

"We're growing at a tremendous rate and want to bring our expertise in game creation, user acquisition, monetisation, creatives and optimisation to all developers in China who are looking for a long-term publishing partner."

Last year, Supersonic formed a partnership with ITI to publish Japanese games on a global scale.