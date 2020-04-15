Supersonic Studios partners with ITI to help publish Japanese games internationally

Hypercasual developer Supersonic Studios has partnered with ITI (MarkApp) to help Japanese developers publish their games internationally.

Supersonic (a subsidiary of ironSource) will bring its knowledge of UA and monetisation experience to the table, while ITI (a proven Japanese developer) will run all sales and management activities.

Last month, Supersonic Studios launched three games - Sort it 3D, Ultimate Disc and Join Clash - with all of them reaching the top three in the US charts, while two of them also reached number one.

"Natural step"

"Partnering with Supersonic is the next natural step for us,” explained MarkApp chief marketing officer Kosei Saegusa.

"We have experienced first-hand what it means to partner with a true industry leader. The depth of the team’s expertise in marketing and monetization is incomparable, and the care and attention they dedicated to growing my apps were outstanding.

"We are excited to help other Japanese developers see their games achieve international success by choosing the only publisher worth partnering with - Supersonic."

Supersonic Studios general manager Nadav Ashkenazy added: "We understand how difficult it can be for local developers to achieve success in the US and other global markets, and together with MarkApp our goal is to help them overcome that.

"We believe in a true partnership between all three parties, which includes a high level of transparency and a long-term commitment to success."

Supersonic revealed at PGC Digital that three titles of its titles that launched at the beginning of 2020 have now gone on to surpass 35 million downloads worldwide.