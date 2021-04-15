News

Jambox raises $1.1 million for its competitive casual gaming platform

Targeting southeast Asia

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 15th, 2021 investment Jambox
Ludus Corp 		$1.1m
Jambox raises $1.1 million for its competitive casual gaming platform
By , Contributing Editor

Singapore startup Jambox Games has raised $1.1 million to build a competitive gaming platform for southeast Asia.

The seed round was led by Turkish gaming investor Ludus.

Jambox will focus on casual and hypercasual games, providing technology that integrates analytics, attribution, user acquisition and monetisation.

It will also include tools enabling competitive play to maximise retention and revenue.

The right partner

“There is a huge market opportunity for an independent platform that can power the developers and their games to compete at global level,” commented Jambox CEO Vikas Gulati, who was previously the regional MD at AdColony.

“Southeast Asia has tremendous talent and developers understand their users intimately. Some of the games developed have huge potential with multiplayer and social formats. Developers just need the right partner and platform to grow the games.”

Jambox is planning to launch in Vietnam, India and Indonesia before scaling to Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

You can find more details at the Jambox website


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Feb 21st, 2020

Google launches hypercasual HTML5 platform GameSnacks

News Aug 28th, 2019

Hyper-casual competitive gaming platform Ready secures $5 million in seed funding round led by Bitkraft

Comment & Opinion Apr 12th, 2018

Singapore snapshot: Mobile Legends and battle royale games lead the way

News Feb 28th, 2018

New global mobile games publisher Finger Punch sets up shop in Singapore

News Jan 28th, 2016

Adways partners with Singapore publisher Quest Drop to support games in Southeast Asia

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies