Jambox raises $1.1 million for its competitive casual gaming platform

Singapore startup Jambox Games has raised $1.1 million to build a competitive gaming platform for southeast Asia.

The seed round was led by Turkish gaming investor Ludus.

Jambox will focus on casual and hypercasual games, providing technology that integrates analytics, attribution, user acquisition and monetisation.

It will also include tools enabling competitive play to maximise retention and revenue.

The right partner

“There is a huge market opportunity for an independent platform that can power the developers and their games to compete at global level,” commented Jambox CEO Vikas Gulati, who was previously the regional MD at AdColony.

“Southeast Asia has tremendous talent and developers understand their users intimately. Some of the games developed have huge potential with multiplayer and social formats. Developers just need the right partner and platform to grow the games.”

Jambox is planning to launch in Vietnam, India and Indonesia before scaling to Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

You can find more details at the Jambox website