Sega announces Singapore-based subsidiary as it seeks to expand in the Southeast Asia market

This week Sega has officially announced its new Singapore-based subsidiary, in fact, established earlier this month on 13 October.

This is the latest in Sega’s growing list of worldwide bases and studios, with Sega Singapore having the role of undertaking local market research and using this in marketing, promoting Sega’s initiatives and IPs as well as strengthening the company’s position in Southeast Asia.

Mobile gaming surge in Singapore

When it comes to mobile gaming, Southeast Asia has grown into a market of noteworthy size that many companies are setting their sights on. Earlier in 2022, Australian mobile games outfit iCandy Interactive acquired a 51 percent stake in Singapore-based Storms; Japan-based mobile games publisher WonderPlanet revealed it would open a Singapore subsidiary to explore blockchain.

As for investments, the Singapore-based pixel art metaverse Chillchat raised $1.85 million and blockchain startup Ethlas secured $2.7 million in a Seed Round, also based in Singapore.

In a press release regarding its newest subsidiary, Sega stated: "Singapore has achieved remarkable economic growth as a major hub in the Southeast Asian region given its convenient location and its business-friendly government policies.

"By establishing Sega Singapore as a key base to lead future operations in Southeast Asia, we will continue to prepare for and investigate the establishment of further business operations in the region and strive to deliver Japanese content, including Sega’s own IP, to more people around the world."

Last month, Sega announced a partnership with Japan-based blockchain game maker double jump.tokyo to create a new title in the competitive card game series Sangokushi Taisen. This also marks the first confirmed blockchain game using a Sega IP.

Also this year, Jinke was announced as the exclusive licensee of Sonic the Hedgehog mobile titles in mainland China, responsible for publishing and operation of both iOS and Android versions of Sonic Dash and Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom.