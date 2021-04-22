Play Ventures to launch a blockchain games investment fund

President

Nonstop Games

Henric Suuronen is a mobile games entrepreneur and angel investor. His previous startup Nonstop Games was acquired by King Digital Entertainment in August 2014.

Before Nonstop Games Henric was Head of Studio at Wooga in Berlin and Director at Digital Chocolate, first in Helsinki and later in their studio in Barcelona.

Henric is an active angel investor and his games investments include Grand Cru, Ministry of Games, PlayRaven and the leading mobile games analytics company Omniata. All together his portfolio companies have raised more than $24 million.