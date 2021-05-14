Krafton snaps up mobile games studio Dreamotion

South Korean gaming giant Krafton has announced it has acquired mobile gaming studio Dreamotion.
The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Established in July 2016, also in South Korea, Dreamotion has developed and published three games.
- Samurai
- Road to Valor: World War II
- Gun Strider: Tap Strike
After the acquisition, Dreamotion continue to work independent studion alongside Krafton's other studios, Blue Hole Studio, Rising Wings, and Strike Distance Studio.
“I think the passion of Dreamotion, which has demonstrated creativity and production capabilities by presenting a variety of games with a sense of speed, is in line with Krafton's vision," commented Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han.
Lee Jun-young, Dreamotion CEO addded, "We are very happy and proud to be able to be with Krafton as an independent studio."
This acquisition will add value to Krafton's strategies as it is trying to strengthen its mobile gaming business and penetrate an even larger user base.
