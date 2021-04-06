Job News

Krafton adds four new board members

Ahead of its launch of PUBG New State

Krafton has added four new members to its board of directors.

The new appointments include former Twitch COO and co-founder Kevin Lin and Procter & Gamble China SVP Suekyung Lee.

Meanwhile, Chung-Ang University professor Eunjung Yeo and Rael co-founder and CEO Yanghee Paik also join the board.

All of the new members are experts in their respective fields, offering Krafton a unique variety.

It's war

Currently, the company is gearing up for the release of its upcoming mobile title, PUBG New State.

The game serves as a sequel to PUBG and will be released as a free-to-play title for iOS and Android later this year.

Within one week of being formally announced, the mobile battle royale racked up five million pre-registrations.


