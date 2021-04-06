Krafton adds four new board members

Krafton has added four new members to its board of directors.
The new appointments include former Twitch COO and co-founder Kevin Lin and Procter & Gamble China SVP Suekyung Lee.
Meanwhile, Chung-Ang University professor Eunjung Yeo and Rael co-founder and CEO Yanghee Paik also join the board.
All of the new members are experts in their respective fields, offering Krafton a unique variety.
It's war
Currently, the company is gearing up for the release of its upcoming mobile title, PUBG New State.
The game serves as a sequel to PUBG and will be released as a free-to-play title for iOS and Android later this year.
Within one week of being formally announced, the mobile battle royale racked up five million pre-registrations.
