Pokémon Wonder is a new nature theme park opening in Japan

A Pokémon nature theme park is in the works and will be based in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the press release, from July 17th until April 3rd, 2022, The Pokémon Company will be opening a new adventure theme park based in Inagi City, near Tokyo's Yomiuriland amusement park in an undisclosed location.

Attendees will take on the role of a researcher, searching through a relatively untouched 48,000-square foot forest for hidden Pokémon. The area will all be handcrafted out of natural materials, such as branches, acorns and leaves.

The idea is that guests will be able to appreciate the area’s natural beauty while engaging in a mystery treasure hunt complete, with advice and clues provided in the form of research papers.

The theme park is divided into two courses and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. Up to six participants are able to take part together. Pokémon Wonder is the work of Six creative director Keiichi Motoyama and the famous TV talent and mystery creator, Ryogo Matsumaru.

Keiichi Motoyama himself has experience with the world of Pokémon already, as he was responsible for the Pokémon GO global trailer, as well as some work on the recent Pokémon Sword and Shield titles.

Ryogo Matsumaru, on the other hand, is the creator of the Todai Nazotore book series. He is also the president of the Riddler company, a group of mystery creators from the University of Tokyo whose goal is to inject solving mysteries into different forms of media.

A trailer for the Japan-only experience can be viewed below:

One game that could take advantage of the nature reserve is Pokémon GO. The location-based AR title recently surpassed $5 billion in five years

Although the global omnipresence nature of Pokémon GO still creates its own unique situations, with the digital creatures recently being spotted on a US military base in Afghanistan.


Callum Agnew is a freelance writer with work found across multiple publications such as VG247, PCGamer, Kotaku UK, and more.

