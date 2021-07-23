Genshin Impact gets Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo have revealed an upcoming partnership with Sony to bring Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn to Genshin Impact.

The partnership was publicised after the release of the newest update to Genshin Impact. This is the first partnership for Genshin Impact, which is one of the highest-earning mobile games.

Aloy will be featured as a five-star character dubbed the "Saviour From Another World" who aids the player after the release of version 2.1. Aloy will come into the game with unique skills and animations and is available for a limited time.

The Nora huntress

During version 2.1, Aloy is able to be obtained for free after logging into the game on PlayStation consoles after the player reaches adventure rank 20, however, after this, she can be used on all platforms due to the in-game cross-save feature. Once version 2.2 is live players will be able to receive Aloy from their in-game mail regardless of the platform providing they are level 20 or higher.

An in-game item, a four-star bow, will also be exclusively available for PlayStation players, however, it is yet unclear how to obtain it.

This is the second partnership Horizon Zero Dawn has seen after partnering with Epic Games to bring Aloy into Fortnite earlier this year.

Earlier this year PlayStation confirmed that they are exploring the mobile market with "some wonderful franchises," thus increasing their IP reach via mobile.