Mobile games spending reached $7.3 billion in June 2021

The top 10 grossing mobile games for June 2021 accumulated close to $1.4 billion, according to Sensor Tower.

The top-grossing mobile game across both the App Store and Google Play was Honor of Kings with close to $277 million, taking the lead for the fourth consecutive month.

Tencent has dominated the revenue charts, with PUBG mobile taking the second highest amount of player spend for June 2021, with $213.8 million. The majority of this revenue comes from the localised version of the game in China, Game for Peace, which contributed to 53.3 per cent of overall revenue.

Following behind were recently released Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (NetMarble), Roblox (Roblox Corporation) and Candy Crush Saga (King).

For the month of June, the entire consumer spending in the mobile games market reached $7.3 billion across the App Store and Google Play. The figures represent a 10 per cent increase year-over-year. The top 10 generated around $1.4 billion, with each title individually contributing more than $100 million to that total - the first time that has happened.

New Habits

With many nations now easing COVID-19 restrictions, the new figures come as an eye-opener into how habits have changed during the past 18 months of lockdowns.

The mobile games industry shows no signs of slowing down with consumer spending reaching $44.7 billion for the first half of 2021, an 18 per cent increase year-over-year.

Image credit: Sensor Tower

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds recently reached $100 million within the first 11 days of being released, beating Pokémon GO which took 12 days to reach the same figure.

Meanwhile, another game that potentially could make this list in future is Marvel Future Revolution. NetMarble has confirmed that it will be launched sometime during the second half of 2021.