Musical traffic game Mr. Traffic wins the first ever Big Hypercasual Pitch

It feels like an age since we began hosting digital pitches in response to the global situation.

However, despite the circumstances that necessitated this move, our digital pitches have only gone from strength to strength. This has allowed us to host an ever-increasing range of diverse brand new gaming experiences from some of the world's most exciting indie developers.

Most recently that meant hosting our first-ever Big Hypercasual Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 sponsored by Sunday and Kwalee. An event we hosted to celebrate this unique and growing field of the mobile games industry.

As always, the competition was extremely tough, with all 10 games being received very positively by the judges in the final round of the judges' selection. Nevertheless, the judges did finally settle on the top games from the pitch.

That winner was Mr. Traffic, a musically charged traffic management game from former Big Indie Pitch winner Dumpling.

For those not in the know, The Big Hypercasual Pitch is an event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

All the madness from our last Digital Big Hypercasual Pitch.

Of course, Mr. Traffic, as you already know, was the winner, but if you want to learn more about not only Mr. Traffic but also our runners-up from The Big Hypercasual Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8, then simply read on.

1st Place - Mr. Traffic by Dumpling

Mr. Traffic is a brand new one-touch arcade game from former Big Indie Pitch winner Dumpling. Inspired by Chinese traffic conductors, in this game players must tap the cars in order to musically conduct the traffic and avoid car accidents. Of course, this might sound simple, but when the cars turn into Dinosaurs and Ghosts, and procedurally generated traffic events start to take place, the difficulty swiftly starts to increase.

Nevertheless, thanks to these crazy events alongside the fun and simple gameplay, Dumpling has ensured that not only is failure fun, but you'll be wanting to jump instantly back into the action. What's more, with leaderboards, achievements, the ability to tilt the device to explore and much more planned, there's more than enough to keep players conducting until their musical masterpiece is a reality.

2nd Place - 3D Reconstruct - Jigsaw Puzzle by LIVA Interactive

In this 3D Rubix Cube inspired puzzler players must master simple mechanics in order to make the 3D models complete. Of course, this means dragging, twisting, rotating, and some clever thinking in order to see what was once hidden.

All in all, the game is planned to contain 50 handmade challenges with increasing difficulty alongside a wealth of other features. As such, this simple and intuitive casual puzzler promises to offer more than enough to keep hypercasual and casual puzzle fans alike very happy.

3rd Place - Dance Army by JollyLabs

Dance Army is a fun hypercasual game in which players must become a dance coach before leading the skilled to great success, and comically punishing those with poor skills. Infused with comedy and personality, this is a game that promises to offer something new into a very busy market thanks to the fun and refreshing concept that lies at its core.

