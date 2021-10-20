Register now for the Huawei Developer Conference

The 2021 Huawei Developer Conference take place on October 22nd to 24th, offering developers and creators around the world to learn more about the ways in which the mobile giant can help them produce more successful games and apps.

Themed 'Together', HDC 2021 will continue Huawei’s vision to build a smart, safe, and flourishing ecosystem − with and for its partners.

As well as offering an exclusive opportunity to hear new announcements from Huawei, there will be developer-focused sessions, industry trends discussions, dedicated Tech. Sessions, and more.

In addition to three opening keynotes, starting with a Welcome by Richard Yu, Executive Director, CEO of the Consumer Business Group, CEO of Intelligent Automotive Solution BU, Huawei, visitors can expect to hear the latest updates on HarmonyOS and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core 6.0, with advice from the experts about how to leverage these new technologies.

AppGallery

Huawei is pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming by driving innovation and disruption, offering new tools and technologies that empower developers to create new and unique gaming experiences.

The company's AppGallery platform continues to grow in importance as a global mobile games provider.

The platform now has 550 million monthly active users, 4.5 million registered developers, 141,000 apps integrated with HMS Core, 384.4 billion app downloads in the first half of 2021, and is available in over 170 countries and regions.

Huawei is also continuing to bring leading gaming apps on board. In December, Huawei partnered with Playrix, to launch a series of hits from Gardenscapes, Homescapes, to Manor Matters and Fishdom. Outfit 7brought its popular series of My Talking Tom games to the platform in the recent past.

Game Fest

In December 2020, AppGallery worked with 13 global developers and launched the Game Fest campaign to inspire AppGallery users to explore a new generation of play on the platform.

The campaign ran for six weeks and generated almost a billion in global PR reach for partners.

Game Fest also generated more than 600 million digital impressions for the titles and a 90% increase in average daily downloads.

Demonstrating the power of AppGallery's wide-reaching audience, the results showcased an increase in total average daily downloads both during the campaign and for the six-week period post-campaign compared to pre-campaign figures.

HMS Core Capabilities

Huawei’s fully open HMS Core capabilities help to accelerate app experience innovation.

This includes a capability kit designated to gaming, enabling developers to build basic game functions such as achievements, leader boards, and saved games at low costs, as well as improving efficiency in testing, managing, and releasing games and attracting users with continuous optimization based on game data analysis.

Developers also have access to kits that utilise state-of-the-art technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Huawei encourages innovation in app development such as its 'Shining-Star' program and a $1 billion incentive fund.

It also provides one-stop, full-spectrum operational support for developers worldwide, covering the entire development cycle, from ideation, development, distribution, operation to data analytics for global developers.

Agenda

The key sessions focused upon mobile games include:

HDC 2021 Keynote (Oct 22, 1430hrs (GMT +8))

Welcome to HDC - Richard Yu, Executive Director, CEO of the Consumer Business Group, CEO of Intelligent Automotive Solution BU, Huawei

HarmonyOS Update

Wang Chenglu, President, AI and All-scenario Intelligence Business Unit, Huawei Consumer Business Group

HMS Core 6.0 Update

Zhang Ping’an, President of the Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, CEO of Huawei Cloud BU

AppGallery: Finding Your Next Big Win

Alexandre Salem, Global Director, Global Gaming Vertical BD, Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Dept, Huawei

HUAWEI GameCenter: building a new gaming experience

Victor Zhu to share how Huawei GameCenter can help developers build a next-level gaming experience, attracting and retain players globally by rewarding every play.

