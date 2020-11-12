Huawei facilitates developer access to Chinese market with AppGallery

On November 9th, Chinese tech giant Huawei hosted the Huawei Developer Webinar - Grow in China, Win with AppGallery.

The online webinar saw a host of industry professionals share insight and tips on getting into the Chinese market and gave developers around the world a unique opportunity to get up to speed with Huawei's initiatives.

During the webinar, Huawei drew particular focus towards AppGallery, Huawei's Android distribution platform. Developers were given key insights on how to conduct business using the platform, from product localisation to policy consulting.

With Huawei's actionable guidance, developers of all sizes were given all of the information they need to succeed in the Chinese mobile market. China is considered to be a 'mobile-first' society with over 904 million mobile internet users, which makes it a unique and imperative territory to break into.

China also has an extremely high bar when it comes to publishing, with different rules and regulations compared to the freedom of the west. Huawei has a robust action plan that will aid mobile developers and studios in their journey - offering assistance in all areas of the process.

“For example, it’s challenging to navigate the wide range of local regulatory and compliance requirements,

and developers often struggle to localise their app and make it relevant and marketable to Chinese users,”

said Ilya Fedotov, head of global partnerships & eco-development communication, Huawei Consumer

Business Group.

Helping developers understand the Chinese mobile market

In the last year, Huawei has helped over 350 partners enter the Chinese market. During the webinar, Huawei shared the stage with behemoths in the mobile space, including Tencent, Jinke, Feyu and iDreamSky. The webinar also hosted a legal expert to offer guidance on qualifications needed to enter the Chinese market and the content requirements of launching apps in the region.

“AppGallery gave us valuable guidance on China’s app market and ensured we had the tools, knowledge,

and support we needed to maximise the potential of PicsArt to the millions of AppGallery users in China,”

said Jennifer Liu, PicsArt General Manager of China Market.

New online consultation platform launched to address developer concerns

Huawei has also recently launched a new online platform to help developers navigate the Chinese market. The platform will take queries on every stage of the development and publishing process, from data privacy, and game licensing to documentation and monetisation. AppGallery also offers an extensive range of marketing resources to help developers grow their games once they have successfully launched.

In addition, Huawei will also offer consultation services to developers to aid them in securing the correct qualifications needed to publish in China, including the software corporate certificate and any other imperative permits and licenses.

Huawei has also released a White Paper on global app development in China, to give developers additional insight into the state of play in the country, including revenue reports, policy requirements and success stories from AppGallery.

The full Huawei Developer Webinar – Grow in China, Win with AppGallery is available to watch in the video linked below. For more information on AppGallery, head to Huawei's website.