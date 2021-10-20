Animoca Brands raises a further $65 million at +$2 billion valuation

News

Blockchain and mobile gaming outfit Animoca Brands has raised $65 million at a $2.2 billion valuation.

Investors in the firm’s latest round included Liberty City Ventures, Ubisoft Entertainment, Sequoia China, Dragonfly Capital, Com2uS, Summer Capital, and more.

The newly acquired capital will be implemented to fund strategic mergers and acquisitions, licenses for popular IP, and further product development.

The funding brings the company’s overall funding this year to over $200 million, following a 'meme round' in May that raised $88,888,888, and another funding round in July which raised $50 million.

The future is already here

"In 2018 we laid out a strategy based on our assessment that in the future digital property rights would revolutionise industries by expanding financial inclusion, and that this significant change would start with NFT adoption in games," said Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu.

"That future is already here. With the backing of our new strategic investors, Animoca Brands will continue to advance blockchain in gaming - and beyond - to introduce billions of gamers and Internet users to true digital ownership."

In addition to its own blockchain games, such as Revv Racing, The Sandbox, and MotoGP Ignition, Animoca Brands has invested in a variety of entertainment avenues, including Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, and Lympo.

Summer Capital founder and chairman Joseph Chee added: "I believe this transaction marks the acceleration of a new era! Animoca Brands is driving the practical applications of advanced blockchain technology and a new way of life."

"We are excited to be a part of Animoca Brands’ journey and future successes. Summer Capital will continue to invest in the blockchain space with strong conviction."

In July, Animoca Brands opened applications for its NFT game accelerator Launchpad Luna in partnership with Brinc.


