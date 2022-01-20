Infinity Force raises $5.5 million to grow blockchain and P2E games

Play-to-earn (P2E) management platform Infinity Force has revealed that it has raised $5.5 million from a Seed funding round.

The round was led by Animoca Brands, with funding intended to scale the functionality of the platform. Additional investors included Jump Capital, Sky Vision Capital, OKex Blockdream Ventures, MEXC, and more.

The Infinity Force platform includes guild creation, data analytics, and NFT asset lending, enabling blockchain players to build their own guilds and manage them.

Infinity Force has a number of pay-to-earn games planned for release in 2022, and will use the capital raised to hire new talent from the industry and investing in NFT assets for its players to eventually use. Its community currently consists of more than 1,200 members across the Philippines, Indonesia, and Venezuela.

Additionally, the funding round should also further facilitate the shift towards its decentralised and autonomous organisation, Infinity Force DAO.

Solving community issues

"We are thrilled to create the first open and accessible platform for anyone, anywhere, to build and manage their own guild and participate in the ever-expanding P2E metaverse," said Infinity Force co-founder Darren Vinh.

"We have first-hand knowledge of the community’s pain points, which ultimately guided our product vision. Now, Infinity Force is solving these issues for the community."

Lead investor Animoca Brands has been a prolific backer of open metaverse projects, with a portfolio of over 150 investments specifically in decentralised and NFT-related organisations.

Animoca Brands executive chairman and co-founder Yat Siu commented: "The team at Infinity Force is breaking down the barriers of entry for P2E while empowering communities across the globe with the tools and resources to systemise player onboarding, performance, and scalability. We are proud to lead the investment and to support Infinity Force’s vision to make the open metaverse more accessible."

Infinity Force currently supports Axie Infinity, and has confirmed plans to integrate more games into its ecosystem throughout this year.

Earlier this month, Anicoma Brands subsidiary The Sandbox revealed that it has partnered with multiple Hong Kong companies and entrepreneurs to create a Mega City within its metaverse.