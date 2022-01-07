News

Hashcube partners with wagering platform Pllay to integrate esports competitions

Provides access to over 20 million casual mobile gamers

By , News Editor

Game wagering platform Pllay has partnered with Indian casual mobile games studio Hashcube to bring esports competitions to its user base.

Founded in 2008, Hashcube is a Bangalore-based casual mobile games studio behind the development of Sudoku Quest, Mahjong Quest, and more. The partnership will provide Pllay with access to Hashcube’s player base of over 20 million mobile users.

We previously spoke with Hashcube about how a focus on retention and gradually increasing diffculty led Sudoku Quest to outpace its compeition.

Pllay’s API tech allows studios to support its AI, fintech, gamer identity, and token economic features, which it claims can increase user engagement and provide revenue growth.

"HashCube is quickly becoming one of the leading mobile game studios globally," said Pllay CEO Shawn Gunn.

"This integration will provide HashCube with access to our powerful, newly evolving enterprise offering, allowing the two companies to leverage each other's capabilities and resources that will support growth initiatives across the board."

Earlier this week, Indian social games platform Zupee revealed a partnership with Jio Platforms to allow Jio mobile users access to the firm’s roster of games.


