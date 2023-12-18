News

China's Wolves wins $1 million Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship

Runner-up GodLike becomes most successful Indian team in the competition after finishing second

China's Wolves wins $1 million Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship
By , Staff Writer

Chinese esports team Wolveshas emerged as the winner of the $1 million Call of Duty Mobile World Championship held in the USA over the weekend.

The winning team took home a cash prize of $400,000 from the prize pool. Indian team GodLike Esports, Meanwhile, emerged as the runner-up at the competition, picking up $170,000 in prize money.

A proud performance

Going into the final, GodLike had been undefeated through all four stages and didn't drop a game or a single map at stage 4. It marked the best performance ever by an India team at the World Championship.

“We are proud of our champions, they have shown discipline and courage like no other,” said GodLike Esports founder Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude. “We always wanted to put Indian esports on the global map and have done it at the World Championship.”

The CODM World Championship brought 16 teams together from the USA, Canada, China, Singapore, West Europe, Eastern Europe, Brazil, Mexico and Japan. The competition consisted of five stages. The first 3 stages were qualifiers, while Stage 4 was the National Championship and Stage 5 was the final.

Below is the list of teams that obtained part of the $1 million prize pool base on their achievements at the tournament:

  • Wolves - $400K
  • GodLike - $170K
  • Luminosity Gaming - $80K
  • Qing Jiu Club - $80K
  • Kagendra - $40K
  • Stand Point Gaming - $40K
  • PowerHouse International - $40K
  • Tribe Gaming - $40K
  • Exclusive - $20K
  • TLE Esports - $20K
  • VOLT - $20K
  • Team Mayhem - $12K
  • KingsClan - $12K
  • Loops - $12K
  • iNCO Gaming - $7K
  • Team Vitality - $7K

Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Jan 6th, 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile fires through $14 million in its Chinese launch week

News Sep 29th, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile has more than 46 million pre-registrations in China

Interview Jan 16th, 2020

Tencent's TiMi Studios discuss Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokémon partnership, and 2020 trends

News Jun 10th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile soft-launched in India and Australia

News Aug 2nd, 2018

Activision working with Tencent on new Call of Duty mobile game for China