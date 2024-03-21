Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is out today. Here's everything you need to know

After delays and confusion, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally here and it comes packed with new features and game modes that'll allow players to relive the console and PC Warzone experience on mobile.

As a state-of-the-art snapshot of how big games are made, all eyes will therefore be on the new Warzone as it finds its feet with players and early verdicts, opinions and trends come to the the fore.

Here - if you're a developer or a prospective player - is everything you should know about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Cross-progression is key

Like the first CoD: Mobile game which launched in 2019, mobile players will solely engage with other mobile users. However, Warzone Mobile introduces cross-progression which allows players to synchronize unlockable items, Battle Pass progression, weapons, blueprints, skins, cosmetics, friend lists, and chat channels across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

It's this cross progression (and the possibilities it brings) that's key to Warzone Mobile's existence and future, encouraging the kind of mobile play and always-on 'never being away from your favourite game' engagement that rivals such as Fortnite enjoy.

Armed with classic maps and game modes

At launch, Warzone presents two classic maps: Verdansk returns for Battle Royale and the smaller Mobile Royale, while Rebirth Island makes a return for Resurgence mode. Also, Custom Games will be available for mobile Battle Royale which requires a minimum of 25 players to kickoff a match (with the potential to accommodate up to 120 players in a custom lobby).

The multiplayer modes and maps available at launch include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed on Scrapyard, El Asilo, Hotel, Shipment, and Shoot House. Moreover, a Shoot the Ship playlist will feature continuous Shipment and Shoot House action.

Smart controls

CoD: Warzone Mobile represents a reimagined gameplay experience that's been tailored specifically for mobile devices. While there are many complex controls the game allows precise to-the-millimetre adjust of them and a raft of 'auto' options allowing the game to chose when duck and run and more, saving mobile players from having to grapple with fiddly controls at vital moments.

According to Carrillo-Costa, CEO and Studio Head of Digital Legends Entertainment, "We’ve taken into account the screen, the contrast, the position of your fingers - what we wanted to make was a really native mobile experience."

These intuitive new features also include the facility for players to adjust their aim by tilting their device, introducing a new level of precision in mobile FPS games.

In-game events and pre-registration rewards

Aside from being a free-to-play game across the globe, Warzone Mobile also launches with two 36-hour in-game events which include:

Day 1, March 21st: Launch Day – Celebrate the monumental launch with top creators.

Day 2, March 22nd: Day Zero – Witness creators navigate the initial chaos and unveil the deployment zones.

And if you're among the 50 million players who pre-registered for the game, then you're being rewarded for your patience. Below are the in-game rewards you'll be getting for pre-registering for the game:

The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

The “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is now available to download from Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS. And while the game size varies for devices, you'll want to have at least 10GB of free storage space to enjoy the game after downloading all assets.