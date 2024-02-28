News

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile gets March 21st release date

Long-awaited battle royale gets worldwide launch across iOS and Android next month

By , Head of Content

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally set to release worldwide on iOS and Android devices on March 21st, 2024.

The title was first announced in September 2022 and even went into beta shortly after. After a year and a half of waiting, it's now set for a long-awaited global launch next month.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a battle royale that lets up to 120 players take part in a match to duke it out to be the last-man standing. Players can also take part in classic modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy.

Cross-progression

The title will feature cross-progression with PC and console, allowing players to level up shared weapons and operators, as well as earn and share Battle Pass XP, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Activision said Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has surpassed 50 million pre-registrations to date in the build up to its release.

Activision already has another mobile game on the market utilising the IP - the successful Call of Duty: Mobile, developed in collaboration with Tencent’s Timi Studio.

In July last year, the publisher said the title had accumulated more than $3 billion in lifetime player spending.


