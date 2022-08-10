BREAKING: Unity announce 9% revenue growth, but lower annual guidance in Q2 results - no comment on Applovin deal

News

This call should be of considerable interest due to AppLovin's acquisition plans

In a call with investors, Unity unveiled their financial growth over the last quarter.

Revenue increased by 9 per cent year-on-year, slightly above the guidance of $290 to $295 million. However, guidance lowered its estimated full-year revenue to $1.3-$1.35 billion.

Of course, the call couldn't take place without discussing the biggest news involving Unity of late, AppLovin's planned takeover of the company, which would see Unity CEO John Riccitello installed as the CEO of the combined entity. Riccitello addressed the rumours early in the call, but declined to comment in-depth, saying only "Before we dive in, I want to address what everyone is aware of, the AppLovin proposal. I acknowledge we received a proposal, and I want you to know that we aren't going to make any comments at this time."

As part of the proposed deal, Unity would need to scrap a planned merger with IronSource, and Riccitello's statement on these plans could point to the company's feelings regarding AppLovin's offer: "We're confident that the ironSource merger will make us stronger as we offer our customers an end-to-end platform that will benefit creators and shareholders."

China appears to be key to Unity's growth strategy going forward, with Riccitello stating "Finally, as you may have seen, we're also working to accelerate innovation and growth in a key market, China. Recently, we entered into an agreement with some of our leading partners in China to form a new joint venture that work on in Unity China. To form this venture, Unity will contribute all of its operation in China other than Unity ads."

We will continue to update this article as we parse through the dat to give a more balanced and in-depth view of the company's financial statement.

Last year, Unity was listed as one of the year's top 50 mobile game makers.


