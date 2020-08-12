News

Subway Surfers has surpassed three billion downloads

Subway Surfers has surpassed three billion downloads
By , Editor

Sybo Games and Kiloo Games' endless runner Subway Surfers has now surpassed three billion downloads across its lifetime.

First released back in 2012, the game has seen consistently high downloads across its run, even in recent months - for July 2020, it was the most downloaded app on the US App Store.

Long legs

The new figure means it has seen another 500 million downloads since it crossed the 2.5 billion mark in May 2019. Its staggering performance saw App Annie declare it the most downloaded game of the last decade in December 2019.

Sybo has moved to capitalise on this success by branching out into merchandise, partnering with Walmart on toys, apparel, and more back in February 2020. The developer also appears to be moving onto a new title, as it soft-launched Train Riders earlier this year.

The three billion download figure was revealed alongside the hiring of ex-Gram Games VP of product Jeremy Stein, who will now head up Sybo's Copenhagen studio.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News May 30th, 2018

Subway Surfers sails past the two billion download mark

4 News May 28th, 2019

Subway Surfers dives past 2.5 billion downloads worldwide

1 News Mar 19th, 2018

Subway Surfers becomes first game to hit 1 billion downloads on Google Play

2 News Jan 26th, 2017

Subway Surfers still achieving 30 million downloads a month nearly five years after release

3 Interview Sep 24th, 2015

Subway Surfers breaks 1 billion downloads barrier, boasting 27 million daily active players

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies