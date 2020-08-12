Subway Surfers has surpassed three billion downloads

Sybo Games and Kiloo Games' endless runner Subway Surfers has now surpassed three billion downloads across its lifetime.

First released back in 2012, the game has seen consistently high downloads across its run, even in recent months - for July 2020, it was the most downloaded app on the US App Store.

Long legs

The new figure means it has seen another 500 million downloads since it crossed the 2.5 billion mark in May 2019. Its staggering performance saw App Annie declare it the most downloaded game of the last decade in December 2019.

Sybo has moved to capitalise on this success by branching out into merchandise, partnering with Walmart on toys, apparel, and more back in February 2020. The developer also appears to be moving onto a new title, as it soft-launched Train Riders earlier this year.

The three billion download figure was revealed alongside the hiring of ex-Gram Games VP of product Jeremy Stein, who will now head up Sybo's Copenhagen studio.