Sybo Games partners with Walmart for exclusive Subway Surfers merchandise

Sybo Games has revealed a new merchandise brand based on its mobile endless runner Subway Surfers.

As announced at the New York Toy Fair, the new merchandise will be available exclusively at Walmart in the US and will launch in 2020. The retail items include toys, apparel, accessories, wheeled goods, home tech and more. Overall, there will be merchandise available across over a dozen categories.

Sybo Games has signed with multiple manufacturers to build the items. Sakar will be responsible for wheeled goods and safety gear, Accessory Innovations will create travel gear, bags and backpacks, while Bioworld will be responsible for apparel and accessories.

"Rolling out"

"This year promises a new 'Subsurf' experience as product rolls into Walmart, and new partners come on board," said Sybo Games chief commercial officer Naz Amarchi-Cuevas.

"We're excited about our consumer product lines. From toys to apparel to gadgets and more, each licensee is committed to delivering the authentic street-smart, art and edgy youth culture, attributes of the Subway Surfers brand, and we keep following our strategy of rolling out products in a paced and thoughtful way."

Last December, it was revealed that Subway Surfers was the most downloaded mobile title of the previous decade.

In July 2019, we caught up with Sybo Games CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Subway Surfers.