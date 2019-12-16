App Annie: Subway Surfers was the most downloaded mobile game of the decade

SYBO Games' Subway Surfers was the most downloaded mobile game of the decade.

The endless runner claimed top spot in App Annie's end of the decade report, outpacing the likes of Activision Blizzard's Candy Crush Saga, Imangi's Temple Run 2 and My Talking Tom from Outfit7.

A large portion of Subway Surfers' downloads were driven by players in India, who accounted for more than 15 per cent of the overall downloads. The game surpassed 2.5 billion installs worldwide earlier this year.

Tencent's battle royale shooter Garena Free Fire, meanwhile, was named the most downloaded game of 2019, while Facebook was the named the most downloaded app of the decade.

Consumer spending

As for the top games for consumer spend across the decade, Supercell's Clash of Clans took the top prize, followed by Mixi's Monster Strike in second and Candy Crush Saga in third.

Rounding out the top five were GungHo Online Entertainment's Puzzle & Dragons and Sony's Fate/Grand Order in fourth and fifth position respectively.

Throughout the report, App Annie notes that the mobile games industry has shown huge growth over the past 10 years with a five per cent increase in downloads over the past 12 months alone.

On top of this, there has been a 15 per cent increase in consumer spending in the last year across the App Store and Google Play. The trend is expected to continue into 2020.

As part of our Live and Kicking series, we caught up with SYBO Games CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig following the seven-year anniversary of the Subway Surfers.