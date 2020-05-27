News

Subway Surfers tops monthly average users for EMEA across Q1 2020

By , Staff Writer

Subway Surfers was the top-performing game for monthly average users for players across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020.

According to App Annie data, the endless runner from Sybo Games cemented another strong three-month period, after being confirmed as the most downloaded mobile game of the decade in December.

Supercell claimed second and third spots for highest MAUs in Q1 via Clash of Clans and Clash Royale respectively, showing the continued strength of the brand. The majority of the list is made up of free-to-play titles with 8 Ball Pool from Miniclip following in fourth spot.

Brawl Stars

Competitive multiplayer shooter Brawl Stars from Supercell then rounded out the top five. The game has witnessed a rise of 35 per cent in downloads amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Other notable entries include Homescapes and Gardenscapes from Playrix at seventh and ninth position respectively.

Sybo Games recently soft-launched a new endless runner called Train Riders in Belgium, Netherlands, Canada and the Philippines.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile generated the largest consumer spend overseas for China-based developers in Q1 2020.

